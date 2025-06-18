Pacers Have Massive Update on Tyrese Haliburton Game 6 Availability
The Indiana Pacers lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals in part because Tyrese Haliburton was clearly suffering from an injury. That injury severely limited him in his effectiveness.
Haliburton scored just four points and didn't hit a single shot from the field, going 0-6. Following the game, he was diagnosed with a right calf strain and had an MRI.
Had Rick Carlisle taken Haliburton out and put T.J. McConnell back in during the four quarter, the Pacers may have won the game. Now, Haliburton's availability for Game 6 won't be known until gametime.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a game-time decision for Game 6 of the NBA Finals
Haliburton's calf strain could keep him out of Game 6. According to Rick Carlisle on his normal radio hit in Indy this morning, Haliburton is a game-time decision.
If Haliburton can't go, the Pacers would likely shift Nembhard into the point guard spot and have Sheppard or Mathurin start . McConnell would likely still come off the bench.
The Pacers don't like starting McConnell because of the way he plays the game. He goes full out all of the time, and fatigue sets in pretty quickly. They want him to come off the bench.
If Haliburton is out, McConnell will get more minutes off the bench. He likely would play 20-22 minutes in Game 6, especially if he is as effective as he was in Game 5.
Even if Haliburton is able to play this game, McConnell will likely get more minutes. Haliburton will not be at 100 percent, and he might not even initiate the action.
Nembhard is likely still going to be the initator of the offense. He has shown that he is more than capable of doing that and finding his teammates while still finding shots for himself.
Playing Haliburton off the ball might be the best way to utlize him in his compromised shape. He might be more of a catch-and-shoot guy in Game 6 with the injury.
This postseason, Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.
