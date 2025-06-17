All Pacers

Pacers Make Shocking Trade In the Middle of NBA Finals

Nelson Espinal

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle motions to his team during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle motions to his team during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers are trading their No. 23 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft and Mojave King to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for the Pacers getting back their 2026 first-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

King was the team's second round pick in 2023, playing in the G League, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico over the past couple of season as he develops.

He hasn't made the move over to the NBA yet, though it could soon change since the Pelicans are not a title-contending team at the moment.

More news: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Provides Big Injury Update on Jarace Walker

The trade strangely comes amid the NBA Finals, where the Pacers are down 3-2 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The championship series is headed back to Indiana for Game 6, where the Pacers hope to extend the series into Game 7 on the road.

More Pacers news: Rick Carlisle Reveals Biggest Reason Pacers Could Lose NBA Finals

The trade unlocks several moves for the Pacers during the off-season, now able to trade their first-round picks in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032, Kevin O'Connor posted on X.

The team can also move the first round pick swaps in 2027, 2029, and 2031.

Center Myles Turner is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Indiana has some big potential extensions coming up for some of their key rotational players.

Stockpiling additional assets now means more flexibility down the line if needed to shed salary where possible.

According to Bobby Marks, the trade frees up $3.24 million from the team's cap sheet, allowing for more wiggle room as the team approaches potential salary cap and tax issues.

The team can also allocate more of their money to Turner, keeping their starting center who has established himself over the years and developed into a meaningful contributor on an NBA-title caliber team.

While the timing is odd, the Pacers reportedly shop the draft pick around, looking for a way to get some cap relief and a future pick.

There is still work to be done this season, but the Indiana front office is already looking ahead to the summer stretch.

More Pacers news:

Pacers Compared to Steph Curry, Warriors Dynasty

Pacers Have Forced Public to See Them as Title Favorites

Pacers Could be in Trouble With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Loss Record

'We Don't Have a Chance', Pacers' Rick Carlisle Gets Real on NBA Finals

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published |Modified
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News