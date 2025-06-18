Fans Blast Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Following Awful Game 5 Showing
The Indiana Pacers have gone from being able to taste an NBA championship to having their backs against the wall. After collapsing in Game 4 at home, the Pacers also lost in Game 5 on Monday night.
Tyrese Haliburton has not had his best two games. In Game 4, he kept getting pushed out towards halfcourt in the fourth quarter, leading the Pacers' offense to stall out, and that led to a loss.
Game 5 was much worse for Haliburton. While Haliburton was clearly hurt, he finished the game with just four points, seven rebounds, and six assists. He was 0-6 from the field.
It was the worst performance for Haliburton in the playoffs, and it couldn't have come at a worse time. Pacers fans did not hold back in their criticism of Haliburton following a horrendous Game 5.
The Pacers would not be in the NBA Finals without Haliburton. It's clear that he is not healthy, as he is dealing with a lower leg injury that clearly had him hobbled.
That makes the decision to keep him out there over T.J. McConnell all the more puzzling. McConnell had 18 points and was a main reason why the Pacers had a shot to win this game.
Having him out there handling the ball over Haliburton would have been a much better option. The Thunder didn't seem to have an answer for him on Monday night.
Haliburton will now have two full days to undergo round-the-clock treatment before a must-win Game 6. If the Pacers don't win that game at home, the season is over.
Indiana is now faced with the prospect of beating the Thunder in two consecutive games, something that has not been done this entire postseason.
If they are going to pull off that feat, they need something from their star point guard. Haliburton cannot play this badly. The Pacers have to get him right before Game 6 on Thursday night.
So far this postseason, Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.
