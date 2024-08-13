Former Indiana Pacers and Mad Ants big man Reid Travis playing for Levanga Hokkaido in Japan
Reid Travis, who spent the 2023-24 season in the Indiana Pacers organization, is currently playing professional basketball in Japan. Travis signed a training camp contract with the Pacers last October.
The 28-year old was waived one day after signing with the blue and gold, but the franchise acquired his G League rights. That put Travis on the Indiana Mad Ants, where he played in 25 games and started six times.
The frontcourt player averaged 7.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Mad Ants, often playing at the four or the five. The G League club went on to reach the postseason but fell at home to the Delaware Blue Coats.
By that time, Travis had already left the program. He joined Levanga Hokkaido of the B League back in March, leaving the Mad Ants during the 2023-24 season. Travis had played in the B League before. His teammate, Jordan Bell, did something similar thanks to an opportunity in China. In tandem, those moves changed Indiana's frontcourt rotation significantly.
Travis, a Minnesota native, played his college basketball at Stanford and Kentucky. He went undrafted in 2019 before playing professionally in Germany and Japan. The Pacers were his first NBA organization outside of summer league opportunities — he signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the franchise.
His best game came against the Cleveland Charge, when Travis scored 21 points and pulled in 11 rebounds. In the B League this year, he averaged 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA take down France for a gold medal. CLICK HERE.
- Pascal Siakam focusing on little details this offseason, agent says he's headed for a 'big year' with Pacer. CLICK HERE.
- Forward Enrique Freeman agrees to a two-way deal with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Andrew Nembhard leaves 2024 Olympics ready for takeoff with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers