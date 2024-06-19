Former Indiana Pacers guard Darius McGhee signs overseas to play in Germany
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Pacers guard Darius McGhee has signed a contract to play overseas. The young guard will be going to Germany and playing for Telekom Baskets Bonn.
McGhee is set to join the team in August. He was with the Pacers for Summer League in 2023, then was signed for one day in training camp last season. During Summer League, he averaged 6.5 points and 2.0 assists per game.
He was waived after his one day in camp with the blue and gold, but those transactions put McGhee in Indiana's G League program. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Indiana Mad Ants, where he averaged 7.1 points and 2.4 assists per game. His long-range shooting was impressive — he attempted 4.4 shots from deep per game despite averaging just 13.3 minutes of action.
His range is impressive — he can get up shots from deep. "All the coaches I’ve had my entire life," McGhee said last summer when asked who pushed him to be a long distance shooter.
The shorter guard has adapted to his size and is still able to be a pro. During Summer League with Indiana, he studied Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard. "Andrew's way more athletic than people give him credit for. His ability to stop on a dime, he's super quick," McGhee said. "Obviously, he has a bigger frame, so even when he gets to spots and he feels like he needs to create more space he can do that."
McGhee, 25, played his college basketball for the Liberty Flames.
- Indiana Pacers hope Pascal Siakam partnership becomes long-term in free agency . CLICK HERE.
- Report: Early belief that Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will turn down player option. CLICK HERE.
- Obi Toppin entering free agency, Indiana Pacers GM says team 'would like to continue the relationship'. CLICK HERE.
- What early mock drafts say the Indiana Pacers could do in the 2024 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers