Former Pacers All-Rookie Forward Clark Kellogg Earns Hall of Fame Media Award
The Indiana Pacers have had some really good players in their history get derailed by injuries. Some of the most talented players they've ever had played for them ended up having their careers cut short because of some unfortunate injury issues.
Jonathan Bender, a former top-five pick, is one name that sticks out. He had knee issues that never let him really get started.
A lot of people still think he had a chance to be a special talent. Unfortunately, the knee problems were never able to be fixed so that he could live up to his potential.
Another former Pacers player who fits in that same vernacular is Clark Kellogg. Kellogg was the eighth overall pick in the 1982 NBA Draft.
Kellogg was a great player to start his career. He was named First-team All-Rookie in the 1983 season after putting up some solid numbers.
In that rookie season, he averaged 20.1 points and 10.6 rebounds in the 81 games that he played. Those would be the best numbers that he would put up in his career.
Unfortunately, Kellogg would only play five seasons in the NBA, all for the Pacers, because of knee issues that forced him to retire. A promising NBA career was cut short.
Following his NBA career, he started working for the Pacers and transitioned into media. He was a TV analyst for the team for quite a few years but is now known for his college basketball media appearances.
Kellogg has been an in-studio analyst as well as a commentator for CBS for almost two decades now. His hard work in media has allowed him to win a prestigious award.
Kellogg was awarded the Curt Gowdy Electronic Award on Friday.
This award is given to members of the media who excel in both electronic media and print media. Kellogg was this year's electronic recipient for his work with college basketball.
Kellogg is one of the best college basketball pundits out there. He takes the time to make sure he gets everything right, whether he's calling a game or in the studio.
Kellogg has also done announcing work for the NBA 2K video game series for years. He does a good job talking about the NBA, too.
In his NBA career, Kellogg averaged 18.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
