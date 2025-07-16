Former Pacers All-Star Attempting NBA Comeback Says He Feels Better Than Ever
The Indiana Pacers were a really good team during the Victor Oladipo era. When he was healthy, Indiana almost were able to take down LeBron James during the height of his powers.
Indiana lost in Game 7 of the first round in the 2018 playoffs against James. That was the final season that James played in his second stint with the Cavaliers before heading to Los Angeles.
Oladipo suffered a devastating quad injury that derailed the rest of his career. The Pacers traded him away for Caris LeVert, and Oladipo toiled away with the Rockets and the Heat.
Now, Oladipo is trying his hand at an NBA comeback at the age of 33. He claims that he is fully healthy and is ready to help any NBA team that is looking to win.
While Oladipo made an All-NBA team with the Pacers, he is far from being that same player at this stage of his life. He was an All-Defensive-caliber player in addition to a great scorer at the shooting guard spot.
Oladipo might be mostly healthy now, but his lateral quickness is certainly not what it used to be. He also hasn't played in the NBA in the last couple of seasons.
It's going to be hard for Oladipo to find a team that is willing to take a chance on him. What helps is that the new CBA makes it easier for a team to want cheap labor.
Oladipo would certainly be cheap labor. Perhaps a team that is going to be in the playoff conversation could talk themselves into bringing Oladipo in to help them as a cheap contract.
This would depend on him actually being able to stay healthy. That's not a safe bet for a player who has suffered the massive quad injuries and knee injuries that he has.
Pacers fans liked watching Oladipo play when he was at the height of his powers. His clear preference for playing in Miami rankled some fans, but he was well-liked for most of his Pacers tenure.
In his NBA career, Oladipo has averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
