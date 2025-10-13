Former Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo Provides Update on NBA Comeback Attempt
Former 11-year NBA pro Victor Oladipo's All-Star career was waylaid by an unfortunate series of lower-body health issues, but the 6-foot-3 University of Indiana product claims that he's healed and angling for a return to the league after years away.
Sam Yip of HoopsHype spoke with Oladipo, now 33, about his hoped-for NBA comeback. He's currently plying his trade for the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, which represents his first action since his 2022-23 season stint with the Miami Heat.
"It’s been great," Oladipo reflected of his time with the Loong-Lions. "I know it's been like two and a half, almost three years. So it's been great to be out there and compete against the best, and I’ve been really enjoying myself."
Guangzhou recently played an exhibition game against the LA Clippers on October 9. In the 142-95 Clippers blowout victory, Oladipo scored a team-high 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field (2-of-4 from deep) and 6-of-7 shooting from the foul line, dished out five dimes, swiped two steals and blocked a shot. Fellow former Pacers guard Justin Holiday and ex-NBA journeyman big Frank Kaminsky are also on Guangzhou.
Oladipo held an open workout for several NBA clubs in Las Vegas over the summer, although he conceded in conversation with Yip that his performance has yet to bear fruit in terms of actual league offers.
“People show interest, but again, with the new CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement], with contracts and stuff, people can only do so much,” Oladipo said. “So time will tell when the opportunity presents itself, I’ll be ready for it.”
Oladipo appears to be open to playing in Europe, too, although his preference remains breaking back into the NBA. He has also worked for ESPN as an analyst in recent years.
“You know, if push comes to shove and that’s the last option, we’ll see. I’m definitely one of the best. So that’s where I belong is the three letters: N-B-A,” Oladipo laughed.
An Impressive Pacers Revival
Oladipo enjoyed the best years of his career after being traded to the Pacers during the 2017 offseason, when Indiana acquired him and Domantas Sabonis — who also was not yet the multi-time All-Star he'd become — in the team's blockbuster trade of Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo blossomed into a two-time All-Star, helping guide Indiana to the playoffs in 2018. He was named to his second All-Star squad the next year, but he suffered a season-ending ruptured quad tendon in his right knee in January 2019.
Across parts of an injury-riddled four seasons, Oladipo averaged 20.6 points on .451/.356/.780 shooting splits, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per.
"I don't think there's a limit to what I want to do. I don't think there's a limit to what I'm capable of, either. Age is nothing but a number," Oladipo said. "That is more of a facade. It’s more about how I feel. Sky’s the limit."
