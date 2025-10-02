Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Gets Candid About Inconsistent Playoff Role Last Year
The Indiana Pacers made one of the most unlikely runs in NBA history last season, coming within 24 minutes of winning their first NBA championship against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
During that run in the playoffs, Bennedict Mathurin had a very up-and-down role. He did next to nothing against the Bucks. He had one great game against the Cavs, went invisible against the Knicks, and had one great and one decent game against the Thunder.
As he reflected on what happened last season during media day, Mathurin got honest about his role during last season's playoff run.
Pacers Guard Bennedict Mathurin Reveals He Needs To Be More Focused
Mathurin talked about the fact that he needs to be more consistent with his level of focus.
"Sometimes, I didn't know when I was going to get into the games. I was just so excited that I was able to unlock a level of focus just to remain focused on the game. Whether I play 35 minutes or 17 or six minutes, to just go out there and give my all. I feel like that's one part of the playoff experience I was able to unlock."
Last year was Mathurin's first playoff experience of his career. He was injured during the Pacers' run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023-24, so he didn't get to participate.
Had Mathurin been more consistent, the Pacers might have been able to win the title before Game 7. Letting game 4 slip away at home will remain something Pacers fans remember forever.
The Pacers Need Bennedict Mathurin To Be More Consistent
With Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire season, the Pacers will need Mathurin to be more consistent since he will be a starter. Mathurin is also fighting for his future with the franchise.
Mathurin is eligible to sign a contract extension this season since next year is the final year of his rookie deal. If he wants to be in Indiana long-term, he needs to show something with the extra playing time he'll receive.
Last season, Mathurin averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
