All Pacers

Former Pacers Forward Finds New Home After Surprisingly Being Waived

Alex Kirschenbaum

Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) drives for a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) drives for a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

And the hits to the Indiana Pacers' frontcourt keep coming.

Now, the Pacers are losing a free agent big man to a Western Conference powerhouse this summer — although in fairness, this time the move essentially comes at Indiana's own volition.

More news: Pacers GM Offers Shocking Take on Indiana's 'Gap Year' Season

Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a new two-way contract with ex-Pacers power forward Enrique Freeman, according to Freeman's agents at Edge Sports, Keith Kreiter and Sam Cipriano.

As Charania notes, the 6-foot-7 University of Akron pro averaged 16.6 points, 9.8 boards, and 1.8 rejections in Summer League last month, while converting on a whopping 56 percent of his long range takes and 72.5 percent overall on his field goal tries.

The 25-year-old was selected with the No. 50 pick in last summer's 2024 NBA draft. A two-way signing, Freeman suited up for just 22 contests with the Pacers proper, logging averages of 2.1 points and 1.4 boards across 8.2 minutes a night for the team.

But with the then-Fort Wayne Pacers, Freeman shined. He averaged 16.9 points, 9.8 boards, 2.9 dimes, and 1.4 rejections across 14 contests for Indiana's G League affiliate.

More news: Pacers Make Bold Decision on Rookie Guard's Contract

Indiana withdrew its two-way qualifying offer for Freeman last week, making him an unrestricted free agent. Guards RayJ Dennis, Quenton Jackson, and Taelon Peter occupy Indiana's current three two-way slots.

Freeman, 25, will join rookie 2025 second-round pick Rocco Zikarsky and second-year center Jesse Edwards among Minnesota's two-way slots. The team still has a two-way qualifying offer out to ex-Pacers shooting guard Tristen Newton, assuming the club doesn't withdraw that offer. If Newton picks it up, Minnesota would need to cut one of its current crop of two-way players to fit him.

More news: 

Pacers GM Predicts How Indiana Will Pick New Starting Shooting Guard

Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller Outside of Top 50 in New All-Time Player Rankings

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News