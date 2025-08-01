Former Pacers Forward Finds New Home After Surprisingly Being Waived
And the hits to the Indiana Pacers' frontcourt keep coming.
Now, the Pacers are losing a free agent big man to a Western Conference powerhouse this summer — although in fairness, this time the move essentially comes at Indiana's own volition.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a new two-way contract with ex-Pacers power forward Enrique Freeman, according to Freeman's agents at Edge Sports, Keith Kreiter and Sam Cipriano.
As Charania notes, the 6-foot-7 University of Akron pro averaged 16.6 points, 9.8 boards, and 1.8 rejections in Summer League last month, while converting on a whopping 56 percent of his long range takes and 72.5 percent overall on his field goal tries.
The 25-year-old was selected with the No. 50 pick in last summer's 2024 NBA draft. A two-way signing, Freeman suited up for just 22 contests with the Pacers proper, logging averages of 2.1 points and 1.4 boards across 8.2 minutes a night for the team.
But with the then-Fort Wayne Pacers, Freeman shined. He averaged 16.9 points, 9.8 boards, 2.9 dimes, and 1.4 rejections across 14 contests for Indiana's G League affiliate.
Indiana withdrew its two-way qualifying offer for Freeman last week, making him an unrestricted free agent. Guards RayJ Dennis, Quenton Jackson, and Taelon Peter occupy Indiana's current three two-way slots.
Freeman, 25, will join rookie 2025 second-round pick Rocco Zikarsky and second-year center Jesse Edwards among Minnesota's two-way slots. The team still has a two-way qualifying offer out to ex-Pacers shooting guard Tristen Newton, assuming the club doesn't withdraw that offer. If Newton picks it up, Minnesota would need to cut one of its current crop of two-way players to fit him.
