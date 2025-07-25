Former Pacers Forward, NBA Castoff Signs With Overseas Team
Former Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III will continue his professional basketball career overseas.
Robinson let his followers know that he will sign a deal to join Sharjah Basketball Club. He shared the news via X.
Pacers reporter Scott Agness also shared the news via X.
Robinson spent most of his time in the league with the Pacers. From 2015-18, the former second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft was a member of the Pacers.
In three seasons in Indiana, Robinson was solid, averaging 5.0 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.5 steals while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from deep in 16.6 minutes of action over 137 games for the Pacers.
The 31-year-old played for five other teams in the league: the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Sacramento Kings.
During the 2017 NBA All-Star break, Robinson became the first Pacers player since Fred Jones in 2004 to win the Slam Dunk Contest.
After the 2017-18 season, Robinson signed with the Pacers' rivals, the Pistons.
Prior to his time in the NBA, Robinson made a name for himself as a Michigan Wolverine. In two seasons in Ann Arbor, Robinson was stellar, averaging 12.0 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.
