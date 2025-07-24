Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton to Serve Surprising New Role This Year
The Indiana Pacers were devastated by Tyrese Haliburton's injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. He tore his Achilles tendon just seven minutes into the game, ending any shot they had of winning the title.
Now, Haliburton will miss all of next season because of the injury. It has been just over a month since he suffered the injury, and he is still in a cast and using a scooter to get around.
Just because Haliburton won't be playing next season doesn't mean that he won't be a big part of what the Pacers are going to do.
Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan talked on Setting the Pace about how Haliburton will be used next season.
"You'll see him out, we'll probably lean on him doing some scouting next year for us to have him help with trades. He's very intelligent when it comes to the NBA and the Draft."
Haliburton does love going to and watching games, so he wants to be around the team. Buchanan would love for him to watch other teams and learn who might fit well in a trade.
Haliburton also watches college basketball, so he could help the team in that regard, as well. Obviously, they are going to keep him close as he rehabs from this awful injury.
The Pacers improve their team almost exclusively through the draft and through trades. Haliburton could help them with both of those opportunities as he continues to recover.
Indiana needs to find players who fit well with Haliburton since he is the centerpiece of the team. He certainly knows which players will fit his style of play.
If he is going to scout for Indiana, he should look at centers and backup guards who can play at an up-tempo pace and hit threes. Those are the kinds of players that Haliburton fits well with.
Haliburton has a good eye for talent, which is why Buchanan would trust his word when it comes to recommendations to add certain players.
This past season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
