Former Pacers Forward Signs With Israeli Basketball Team
Amid a tumultuous offseason for the Indiana Pacers, a former player is heading overseas, inking a two-year deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.
Although Oshae Brissett hasn't played for the Pacers in two seasons, he spent three years in Indiana from the 2020-21 campaign until 2022-23.
Maccabi Tel Aviv general manager Claudio Coldebella spoke on the new signing and touched on Brissett's championship experience with the Boston Celtics.
“It’s great to bring a former NBA champion to Tel Aviv,” Coldebella said in a press release. “From the beginning he was our first choice. He’s a player who fits our system and his teammates, who can play in various positions, and who, thanks to his athleticism, energy, and desire to compete, is always very useful in many aspects of the game. We can’t wait to welcome Oshae to the Maccabi family.”
Brissett, hailing from Toronto, Canada, started his NBA career with his hometown team of the Toronto Raptors. He made 19 appearances, averaging just 7.1 minutes per game and totalling a mere 1.9 points per contest.
The next season, however, proved to be extremely valuable for Brissett upon his arrival to the Pacers.
Brissett dropped 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game across 21 appearances (16 starts) for the Pacers. He did this on an eFG percentage of 59.3, which would prove to be the best of his career.
The production increased the following season, as he added 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game across 67 appearances. His usage dropped from 23.3 minutes to 16.7 minutes per game the next season, proving to be his last with the Pacers, where he put up 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game across 65 outings.
Brissett bounced to the aforementioned Boston Celtics for the 2023-24 campaign and spent last season playing six games with the Philadelphia 76ers after averaging 12.1 points per game with the Long Island Nets in the G League.
