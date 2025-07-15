Former Pacers Forward Signs With Chinese Basketball Team
The Indiana Pacers have quite a few players floating around the NBA from when they were a lottery team. Back in the 2021-22 season, they won just 25 games and ended up in the lottery.
The following season, they won 35 games and finished in the lottery again. In those two seasons, they drafted Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker in back-to-back drafts.
One player who ended up getting a lot of playing time on those teams was Terry Taylor. He then ended up signing a deal with the Bulls after that. This past season, he was with the Kings.
After a few seasons with a couple of other teams, Taylor will now continue his basketball career overseas. He will be playing in China next season, as he has signed a deal with the Ningbo Rockets.
When he was with the Pacers, Taylor did an excellent job of playing with a lot of hustle. He was one of the few players that they had at the time who could hit the offensive boards and grab rebounds.
Taylor's effort on the glass and on defense is how he has been able to stay in the NBA for this long. His offensive skill set needs to improve before he can get back to the NBA.
Pacers fans always loved what Taylor brought to the floor. It's safe to say that even though he is no longer in Indiana, he helped establish the culture that they have with their current players.
The Ningbo Rockets are one of the worst teams in the CBA. They finished this season with a record of just 10-36, finishing 17th out of the 20 teams in the league.
Taylor will have a chance to earn some playing time on one of the worst teams in the league. Perhaps he will get enough minutes that he can work on his offensive game enough that he can be a consistent outside shooter.
This past season with the Kings, he only played in three games. He finished those games averaging no points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
