Former Pacers Guard Signs with West Powerhouse
A former Indiana Pacers guard has inked a new deal with a Western Conference powerhouse.
In fairness, he's already been on said powerhouse.
Sources inform Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that guard Tristen Newton has picked up his two-way qualifying offer to rejoin the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2025-26.
More news: Former Pacers Forward Has 7-Word Response to Viral 50-Point Game
He posted averages of 16.5 points, 6.7 dimes, 6.3 boards, and 1.8 swipes a night in 24 total bouts for Indiana's NBAGL affiliate, then the Indiana Mad Ants, and Minnesota's G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, in 2024-25 — his rookie season.
Newton played sparingly during his rookie season for both Indiana and Minnesota, averaging a combined 0.4 points and 0.5 rebounds in 2.0 minutes per across eight total games.
Newton was acquired by the Timberwolves from the Pacers midway through last season.
More news: Pacers Veteran Responds to Surprising New Contract with Indiana
This story will be updated...
More news:
Former Pacers Big Reacts to Surprisingly Getting Cut After NBA Finals Run
Pacers Urged to Make Shocking Lineup Decision This Year
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.