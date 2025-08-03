All Pacers

Former Pacers Guard Signs with West Powerhouse

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 18, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the basketball shoes of Indiana Pacers guard Tristen Newton (4) during warmup before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the basketball shoes of Indiana Pacers guard Tristen Newton (4) during warmup before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
A former Indiana Pacers guard has inked a new deal with a Western Conference powerhouse.

In fairness, he's already been on said powerhouse.

Sources inform Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that guard Tristen Newton has picked up his two-way qualifying offer to rejoin the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2025-26.

He posted averages of 16.5 points, 6.7 dimes, 6.3 boards, and 1.8 swipes a night in 24 total bouts for Indiana's NBAGL affiliate, then the Indiana Mad Ants, and Minnesota's G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, in 2024-25 — his rookie season.

Newton played sparingly during his rookie season for both Indiana and Minnesota, averaging a combined 0.4 points and 0.5 rebounds in 2.0 minutes per across eight total games.

Newton was acquired by the Timberwolves from the Pacers midway through last season.

Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

