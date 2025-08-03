Former Pacers Forward Has 7-Word Response to Viral 50-Point Game
A former Indiana Pacers forward has issued a hilarious response to a recent viral Pacers post celebrate one of his, in theory, biggest achievements.
Five years ago Friday, veteran T.J. Warren scored a career-best 53 points for Indiana during an eventual 127-121 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA's COVID-19 "Bubble" campus run in Orlando.
When reminded of the moment, Warren cracked, "Like throwing a rock in the ocean," perhaps (and we are speculating here) alluding to the relatively low impact his feat had on the outcome of the season at large or even his injury-riddled later career.
The 6-foot-7 combo forward averaged 31 points a game in the eight seeding contests he played during that run, and was promptly named to the league's All-Bubble First Team.
"That was all about the situation and timing," Warren told HoopsHype in an interview years after the fact. "That's the league today. You see, guys have moments and understand their role. If more opportunities come, they take advantage of it. In the Bubble, it was a great situation for me. I was able to be myself as a scorer. We had guys out throughout those games, and I was able to take advantage of it."
The next year, Warren suited up for just four healthy games, as he spent most of 2020-21 recuperating from a surgery for a minor left navicular stress fracture. He also sat out all of 2021-22 with multiple injury issues.
"The foot injuries were a part of my career during those two years," Warren said. "I felt like I was reaching a crazy pinnacle right around the Bubble. It was a great situation. Unfortunately, I had the injuries, and it set me back a little bit. I want to go out there and prove myself like I always have my whole career, being kind of under the radar."
