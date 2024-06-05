Former Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones works out for Indiana Pacers ahead of 2024 NBA Draft: 'I love Indiana'
INDIANAPOLIS — Lance Jones transferred to Purdue University before the most recent NCAA season, and he instantly became a fan favorite in Indiana. The guard averaged 11.7 points per game for Purdue and helped the team reach the NCAA National Championship game. It was an impressive first season in the Big 10.
Now, he's pushing toward the NBA. The 23-year old is in the pre-draft process and is working out for NBA organizations ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. After a five-year college career, his first workout with a team was on Tuesday.
Fittingly, after a great season with the Boilermakers, Jones' first stop was with the Indiana Pacers. He and five other prospects were in Indianapolis for a session in front of Pacers decision makers Tuesday morning, and Jones called the whole thing surreal after the ride he had at Purdue.
"It's very exciting. I love Indiana and they've accepted me with open arms," Jones said. "It just feels like another home for me. It feels good to be here."
Jones averaged 11.7 points per game for Purdue in 2023-24. His three-point shooting was important for the team, as was his knack for grabbing steals. He made several big plays in the NCAA Tournament, and his play against NC State in the Final Four helped the Boilermakers reach the National Title game.
The Illinois native shared that the workout was competitive. DJ Horne, who played for NC State in the aforementioned Final Four game, as well as Cam Spencer, who played for the Connecticut squad that beat Purdue in the final game, were among the attendees.
That NCAA Tournament run helped Jones realize he belonged at a high level of basketball, and now he's heading toward the pros. "It felt good to be here for my first one," he said of the workout. He has another one coming later this week in Utah.
Wherever Jones — who spent four years at Southern Illinois before transferring to Purdue — lands in the pros, he hopes to be a good teammate and provide valuable defense. He wants to be prepared for any role and situation for his next team, and he's been working on his jump shot during the summer.
Maybe that will be with Indiana, who own three second-round draft picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. If they like Jones, perhaps he could land with the franchise.
"I think they have a good culture. It's bigger than on the court," Jones said of the Pacers. "I think behind the scenes, they have a really good team. Everybody's bought in."
Jones and former Purdue teammate Zach Edey are both going through the pre-draft process right now. ESPN's latest mock draft has Edey being selected 15th overall and Jones going undrafted.
Because of that, Jones may have to fight to reach the NBA level. But he's proven his talents over the last year and will try to continue to do so during the pre-draft process.
As for the Lance dance and if it will come to the NBA? "Maybe if some team puts on Sandstorm," Jones said with a smile Tuesday. "I might do it a little bit."
