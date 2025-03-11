Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Pacers vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers will play in their 64th game on Tuesday night when they take on their division rival, the Milwaukee Bucks. The matchup on Tuesday will be the second game of a back-to-back, and they will look to add another win to the column.
The Pacers aren't too far from the Bucks, so this game on Tuesday will be crucial for Indiana.
The Pacers will likely remain in the top six in the East; however, the more wins they can accumulate, the better. Their match on Tuesday will be tough, as the Bucks will likely have their top player, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo had been on the Bucks' injury report, but was listed as probable to play through a left calf strain.
Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to the left calf strain that forced him to miss six consecutive contests before the All-Star break.
However, the two-time MVP has appeared in 10 straight matchups since, during which he has averaged 27.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 0.9 steals across 30.0 minutes per contest. He has shot 58.9 percent from the field in that 10-game span.
Per the Bucks, the nine-time All-Star has been upgraded and will indeed suit up.
The last time the Greek Freak was on the court was Sunday against the Cavaliers. In that game, Antetokounmpo led the team and game in scoring, tallying 30 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to Cleveland.
Antetokounmpo has been great in the season and should receive some MVP votes. In 51 games, he is averaging 30.9 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.5 percent from the field in 33.9 minutes.
In 42 career games against the Pacers, Antetokounmpo averages 24.6 points per game, 9.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 57.2 percent from the field and 23.6 percent from three in 32.6 minutes of action.
This will be the third contest against the Bucks this season. The Pacers have yet to beat the Bucks this season, so they will look to do so on Tuesday on national television.
More Pacers:
Rick Carlisle Impressed With Pacers Center Heading Into Stretch Run of Season
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Could Miss Game vs Bulls Due to Nagging Injury
Pacers Could Target $27M Guard This Summer
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.