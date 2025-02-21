Hall of Famer Wants to 'F--- Up' Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton for On-Court Behavior
The Indiana Pacers love the way Tyrese Haliburton plays. They enjoy that he his a pass-first point guard who can also score when he needs to.
Haliburton needs to be great in order for them to really make a run at an NBA title. He hasn't been great so far this year, but he was at the beginning of last season.
The Pacers know that he has the talent to be great. He just needs to tap into that talent more consistently, especially once the playoffs start.
Haliburton's teammates also like the way he plays. He sets them up with great passes so they have easy buckets.
Not everyone seems to be a fan of Haliburton's play. Apparently, a Hall of Fame player does not like Haliburton or how he plays on the court.
Former NBA player Tim Hardaway thinks that Haliburton talks too much trash on the court. So much so that Hardaway basically said he wanted to fight him in an NSFW rant.
Speaking on Gil's Arena Podcast, Hardaway shared his feelings about Haliburton.
"If I go back and put on my sh*t and suit up, I wanna f**k up Haliburton," Hardaway said. "I wanna go f**k him up. He talks so much sh*t. I wanna go back and bust his mother***in a**. ... I want to bust his a**. And he think he all that."
Haliburton had a response for him ready on social media, implying that this wasn't the real reason why Hardaway doesn't like him.
There are a couple of reasons why Hardaway might dislike him. The first is the fact that when the Pacers played the Dallas and Tim Hardaway Jr., Hardaway Jr. started talking some smack to Haliburton and tried to start something.
Another reason has to do with a rumored interaction between Hardaway and Haliburton's cousin Eddie Jones when they were teammates, but that is just internet speculation.
It's likely that Hardaway just dislikes Haliburton because of how badly the Pacers tuned up his son's team the last time they played the Mavericks.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.
