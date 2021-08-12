Former Pacers Star Metta World Peace Thinks Michael Jordan Could Average 50 Points Per Game In Today's NBA

Sports Illustrated home
How Many Points Would Michael Jordan Average In The NBA Today? This Former Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings And Indiana Pacers Star Gives His Thoughts

Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) spoke to Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports' "Club Shay Shay" podcast and said he thinks Michael Jordan could average 50 points per game in today's NBA. World Peace played for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.
Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) spoke to Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports' "Club Shay Shay" podcast and said he thinks Michael Jordan could average 50 points per game in today's NBA. World Peace played for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest) was interviewed by Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports' "Club Shay Shay" podcast. 

The former NBA All-Star has played for the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks. 

On the podcast, Sharpe asked World Peace how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would have averaged in today's NBA. 

The video of the clip can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Club Shay Shay's Twitter account.

"If Jordan wants to average 50, and if he was playing in this era, I think he averaging 50," World Peace said on the Club Shay Shay Podcast to Sharpe. 

The full episode can be listened too in the hyperlink at the top of the article, or watched on YouTube here.

