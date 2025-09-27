How Will the Pacers Replace Myles Turner This Season After Shock Exit?
The Indiana Pacers will have a new starting center for the first time in a decade. Myles Turner decided to leave Indiana after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Pacers.
Turner was the starting center all the way back to the Paul George era, as well as the Victor Oladipo era. He went into the Tyrese Haliburton era, and now is in Milwaukee.
The Pacers will have to figure out a way to replace his production, as well as his defensive ability. One expert believes there is one path that the Pacers should pursue to do that.
Expert Believes Pacers Have to Find a Center to Fit Tyrese Haliburton
One expert believes that the Pacers need to find a center that best fits Tyrese Haliburton's skills, even if he won't be playing at all this season. Caitlin Cooper of Basketball, She Wrote talked about that recently.
"All of which is to say that, when evaluating what traits the Pacers should be on the lookout for from the center position to enhance Haliburton's game, rather than just considering the ways in which he will enhance the player who plays at center, a lot of what was missing at the five spot comes down not only to building up the level of physicality, with regard to moving bodies on the glass, in the lane, and as a screener/hand-off operator, but also as it pertains to building out the feel that so naturally extends from Haliburton."
The Pacers Must Continue to Find Players Who Help Haliburton Be His Best
In order for the Pacers to get back to the NBA Finals in the next couple of seasons, they need to find a player at the center spot who can best accentuate Haliburton's skills.
Haliburton is still the future and the present of the franchise, even if he won't be playing this year as he recovers from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the NBA Finals.
Whether that center is currently on the roster remains to be seen. Kevin Pritchard isn't afraid to make moves, but are they too afraid to spend money to go into the luxury tax? That's why Turner is no longer there.
