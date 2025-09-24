Pacers Sign, Cut Multiple Players as Training Camp Nears
The Indiana Pacers have made a flurry of minor moves in the days leading up to team training camp.
On Monday, Indiana announced in a press release that it had brought in free agent guards R.J. Felton and Steven Ashworth on Exhibit 10 agreements. Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, both had previously suited up for the Pacers' Summer League squad.
The 6-foot-3 Felton was a two-time All-AAC honoree at East Carolina. But he went undrafted out of college this summer before linking up with the Pacers for Summer League.
During his senior season in 2024-25, Felton averaged 18.8 points on .414/.376/.743 shooting splits, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
Ashworth, an All-Big East Second Teamer at Creighton, also joined Indiana's Summer League team as an undrafted free agent.
Last season, the 25-year-old Ashworth averaged 16.4 points on .393/.374/.930 shooting splits, 6.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds a night.
But Ashworth and Felton's tenures on the Pacers' training camp roster were short-lived.
Indiana revealed on Tuesday that it has cut Ashworth and Felton, but opted to bring in a pair of new Exhibit 10 signings, forward Gabe McGlothan and big man Samson Johnson — a two-time champion at Connecticut.
After going undrafted out of Grand Canyon last year, McGlothan suited up for the Denver Nuggets' NBAGL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. He notched averages of 8.7 points, 5.7 boards and 1.3 dimes.
Johnson, who wasn't selected in June's 2025 NBA Draft, served as a teammate on Indiana's 2025 Summer League club alongside Ashworth and Felton.
Ashworth and Felton will now likely get picked up by the Noblesville Boom, where they'll have an opportunity to earn significant bonuses worth up to $85,300 if they can stick around with the Pacers' newly-renamed G League squad for at least 60 days.
Indiana's Schedule Ahead of Season
Media Day and training camp both tip off next Monday, Sept. 29. Indiana's first preseason contest is an October 7 road clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who like the Pacers have made their own Conference Finals for each of the past two seasons.
Unlike Indiana, however, everyone on the Timberwolves is healthy heading into 2025-26.
Latest Pacers News
