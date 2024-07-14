Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman says opportunity to develop was key in his free agency decision
LAS VEGAS — James Wiseman had a top priority when it came to his free agency this offseason: development.
The 23-year old has bounced between the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons so far in his short career, and he was a free agent for the first time this offseason. He jumped at the chance to sign with the Pacers, inking a partially guaranteed two-year contract with the blue and gold, as reported on Pacers on SI.
"Really somewhere where I could develop. Just trying to just be the best version of myself. I mean, Indiana is a great spot for that," Wiseman told Pacers on SI in Las Vegas on Friday. His career trajectory has been flat since an injury during his second season, and he just wants to get better after bouncing between some bad teams.
"I just want to develop, I just want to learn. I don't have any expectations or anything," Wiseman said. "This is already a winning team. So just coming in, just learning, just trying to see what I can do to [have an] impact."
Not having expectations is an important note from Wiseman. On a partially-guaranteed minimum contract, he will still have to prove something in his opportunities, but they may be infrequent. The young big man currently projects to be the third center behind Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson, and forward Obi Toppin is capable of being a small-ball five in a pinch. Minutes will have to be earned at center.
To Wiseman, that's just fine. The Memphis product needs to be pushed to earn it. His defense could use some juice, and his offensive range needs improvement. He has been working on his shooting and fundamentals so far throughout the offseason.
The allure of the Pacers for Wiseman was the success stories they have produced in the last couple few years. Jalen Smith, Obi Toppin, Jordan Nwora, Aaron Nesmith, Tyrese Haliburton, and a few others have come to Indiana from other teams and improved. Wiseman wants to be next.
"Just seeing different stories. I mean, of course, Tyrese Haliburton has been killing in. Really just a lot of players. Obi Toppin came in, killed it. Just trying to come in, be a better version of myself," the Tennessee native said of the Pacers.
He's already connected with multiple members of the team. Wiseman was in Indianapolis last week and was sitting courtside next to Jackson and assistant coach Mike Weinar at Indiana's summer league game on Friday night.
In the past, he already knew some of his teammates. Nesmith, Haliburton, Toppin, and Andrew Nembhard were among Wiseman's opponents in high school and during AAU play, and many members of the blue and gold were in Wiseman's draft class back in 2020. Those relationships already exist, and Wiseman is the same age as many of the young Pacers.
"I've always been a fan of James, watching him the last four years in the league. He's a great guy, I got to talk to him about the USA vs Canada game," Pacers guard Ben Sheppard told Pacers on SI of Wiseman. "I feel like he'll mesh in well with the rest of the guys. He's just a great dude, funny."
Indiana has been a strong development spot for the last three or so years. Head coach Rick Carlisle has enjoyed the development aspect of his job, and it has served the Pacers well as they grew from a 25-win team to 47 in just a few years.
Now, though, the franchise has a winning mindset. They are trying to get back to the postseason and repeat their conference finals success from the year before. Development is still important for any team, but players won't be given as many chances to grow in games.
Wiseman hopes to get better, and he chose the right situation for that. He will also have to produce when called upon, and he sees a few specific ways that he can help Indiana. "Rim protection, rebounding, running the floor," he said. "Just keeping it simple. Doing what got me here."
In many ways, Indiana was the most logical fit for Wiseman. He admitted that himself. A key part of the partnership being a success will be Wiseman playing well when needed — the fact that the Pacers signed him at all suggests they believe he will be able to do it. Last year, he averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
The new-Pacer was drafted second overall back in 2020. He spent 2.5 years with Golden State before being traded to Detroit, and he was a part of the Warriors team that won the title in 2022 — that said, Wiseman missed that entire season due to injury.
He's seen a lot, going from the best team in the league one year to the worst NBA team the next season. He'll hope to find stability and success in Indiana, but he'll have to get better to have that happen.
That's what his conversations with the coaching staff have been about since joining the Pacers. "Just come in and work. Come in and work, just develop," he said of those chats. "Just grow and learn. That's my whole mindset."
If that happens, Wiseman's time with the Pacers could last for the entire length of his current contract, at least. If he can't improve, it may be a short partnership. It's all on the young big man, but he is betting on both himself and Indiana's development system.
