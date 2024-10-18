Indiana Pacers exercise three team options in rookie-scale contracts
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they are picking up rookie-scale team options in three different contracts.
Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, and Jarace Walker all had a team option in their contract covering the 2025-26 season, and they were all exercised on Friday. All three players were first-round draft picks, which means the final two years of their contracts were covered by team options. In rookie scale deals, those options have to be decided upon a full year in advance. The deadline was October 31.
There was no reason for the Pacers to wait until the end of the month, though. They were all no-brainer decisions. Mathurin projects to be one of Indiana's higher-minute players this season. He might come off the bench, but head coach Rick Carlisle has called him a sixth starter before. Mathurin is a terrific scorer and developing defender and passer.
At least one of Walker and Sheppard will be in the rotation this season, and it currently projects to be Walker. A second-year lottery pick with the size and skill like Walker has is worth investing in, and he's already shown progress this preseason. He's young and talented, and the Pacers need to figure out who he is and what he could be.
Sheppard was in the Pacers rotation last year, and he will certainly play often this season regardless of if he's in the opening night rotation or not. He is rock solid and already exceeded expectations for a 26th overall pick.
All three players are effective, especially given their level of experience. Picking up these team options didn't require any thought from the blue and gold. For Mathurin, it's a fourth-year team option while for Walker and Sheppard, it's a third-year option.
Altogether, the trio of young players will combine for a cap hit of just over $18.6 million in 2025-26. They all had good moments during exhibition play ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, which begins next week.
