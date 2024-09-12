Pacers, Fever owner Herb Simon will enter Hall Of Fame with Tamika Catchings, Larry Bird, Reggie Miller presenting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers and Fever owner Herb Simon will be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame next month, and the official presenters for Simon's induction on October 13 were announced on Thursday.
According to the announcement, the 2024 HOF class was "asked to select previous inductees to accompany and present them during the ceremony. The choice is solely up to the incoming Hall of Famers or, in the case of posthumous recognition, their family members."
Simon chose three people with ties to the franchises he has owned for decades: Larry Bird, Reggie Miller, and Tamika Catchings.
Bird entered the Hall Of Fame in 1998, and while the Indiana native didn't play for the Pacers, he has a long relationship with the organization. The legendary player was both a coach (1997-2000) and front office executive (2003-2012 and 2013-2017) for the Pacers and still is around the team in a consulting capacity. He was present during pre-draft workouts this year.
Miller became a Hall Of Famer in 2012, and his ties to Simon and the Pacers go back to his playing days. He spent his entire career with the blue and gold from 1987-2005 and is still the franchise's leading scorer. He is one of the most accomplished players in NBA history and recently reflected on that experience while in Indianapolis.
Catchings played for the Fever before becoming the team's general manager, though she stepped down from the role in 2022. She is one of the greatest WNBA players ever and won league MVP in 2011 before claiming the franchise's only WNBA title in 2012. Catchings entered the Hall Of Fame in 2020.
More on the 2024 class induction can be found here. Simon, 89, was named a Finalist for the Hall Of Fame in the contributor category during All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. In early April, he was officially named a Hall Of Famer.
- Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla says the Celtics series vs the Indiana Pacers was the toughest of their 2024 title run. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers officially sign T.J. McConnell to extension, deal contains team option. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers rookie-scale team options for Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Bennedict Mathurin are easy calls. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a center in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers