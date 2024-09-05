Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell is a part owner of Leeds United, supports team from afar
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024-25 NBA season doesn't begin for another month, yet one Indiana Pacers player is already sweating over games every weekend. He's heavily invested in the results of his team in September.
It's guard T.J. McConnell, who just recently signed a contract extension. And McConnell is already in season for a team he owns rather than one he plays for — the Pacers reserve guard is a part owner of the soccer club Leeds United, who were recently in the English Premier League yet now sit in the second-tier of soccer in England, which is referred to as the EFL Championship.
McConnell has been a part owner of the team since June of 2023. He used to root for other teams in England, but those days are long gone. It's all about Leeds now. He has a jersey he hangs in his locker, and he checks the score of his team's matches when he can. It's a sharp contrast for a competitive athlete to be an owner from across the ocean, yet McConnell is heavily invested — literally — in the team from afar.
"Have you seen me play? Just imagine that, but in a living room," McConnell said of what it's like for him to watch Leeds play. He described being all over the place for those 90 minutes and going through a roller coaster of emotions.
"All I can say is, it's a joy to watch and it's been really fun supporting the club and watching them just continue to play really well, especially at home," McConnell said earlier this year. Leeds was terrific in their home stadium — Elland Road — in 2023-24, finishing 17-5-3. McConnell, who feeds off a crowd when playing basketball, enjoys observing that.
The veteran guard wouldn't reveal where the ownership opportunity came from, but he jumped at it. He's always been a soccer fan, but he's more than that now as an owner. The nine-year pro said that there aren't many responsibilities in his ownership role, but he wants to have a presence on social media supporting the club. He posts a story on Instagram before and after every Leeds game in CHampionship play, often using the caption "MOT", which stands for Marching On Together. He wants to support the club and its players whenever he can.
"It's been incredible and really fun," he said.
It's also a tough balance for the Arizona product. McConnell is married, has two young kids, and is a professional basketball player. That's already a lot to manage on top of being a part-owner of Leeds United. Yet he finds a way to make it all work and watch as many matches as he can.
"Multitasking," McConnell cracked when asked how he balances family life with soccer ownership. "Maybe saying you've got to use the restroom and going to watch the game a little bit."
Last season, Leeds finished in third place in the Championship. That put them in a promotion tournament, meaning they had a chance to move up to the Premier League with a few wins. They were one victory away from promotion before falling to Southampton, meaning Leeds is playing in the second division again this season. That's still a major accomplishment, but Leeds has 15 years in the Premier League. They certainly want to be back.
Currently, they sit in fourth place in the league table. McConnell has to be happy about that. His perception of the team is unique since he is a professional athlete himself. "There's similarities for sure," he said. He's more aware of inconsistencies among pros, but relegation and promotion add a lot to the sport that isn't as present in the NBA.
As of the last NBA season, McConnell had yet to see Leeds play in person. It's on his to-do list, especially with his contractual future settled. One can only imagine what the energetic guard would be like watching his own club play in person given how he described his experience in the living room.
So far, none of his Pacers teammates have been converted to Leeds fans. Pascal Siakam is a huge soccer fan, and many Indiana players enjoy the sport to some extent. Perhaps one day, McConnell can turn them into Leeds supporters.
"Maybe," McConnell said. "If they want to join, great. But they don't have the passion," he joked. His team begins the 2024-25 NBA season in less than a month.
