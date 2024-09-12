Which Indiana Pacers players could be in the mix for league awards in 2024-25?
The 2024-25 NBA season is approaching, and the Indiana Pacers will get going later this month. They will hope to build off of their Eastern Conference Finals run from last campaign.
They will also hope to improve as individuals. Last year, no Pacers player won any of the league's awards, though Tyrese Haliburton was named to the All-NBA Third Team. They received votes for many of the NBA's honors but weren't able to bring home the hardware.
To this day, the last member of the blue and gold to earn an individual award was guard Victor Oladipo in 2018 — back then, he won the league's Most Improved Player title. Could this be the year that an Indiana player is an award winner again? Here are some possibilities.
MVP
Haliburton has the best shot at this of any Pacer, and oddsmakers agree. The star point guard averaged 24.2 points and 12.7 assists per game last year before suffering a hamstring injury that changed his season. If he can get back to that level for an extended stretch, he could be in the MVP mix. Indiana would have to win a ton of games, too.
If the Pacers are the best team in the league and Pascal Siakam improves on his 22 points and seven rebounds per game averages, perhaps his name could come up in these discussions. But that seems close to impossible.
Rookie of the Year
While 35th overall pick Johnny Furphy showed promise during NBA summer league, the rookie forward likely won't play much this year unless the blue and gold deal with several injuries. There is almost no path to the Pacers having a Rookie of the Year candidate in 2024-25.
Sixth Man of the Year
The Pacers had the top-scoring bench in the NBA last season, and backup point guard T.J. McConnell pulled in a few votes for Sixth Man of the Year, finishing seventh overall. He closed the season at a high level.
If McConnell plays with that increased impact for a full season, he could be in the mix for this honor. Indiana's bench may deal with less change this year as the roster has more obvious roles, so McConnell's ability to pair well with Obi Toppin, Isaiah Jackson, and Ben Sheppard for another season will go a long way.
That doesn't even account for Bennedict Mathurin, who fit in with that group and is a terrific scorer off the bench. With some subtle improvements, he could become an important piece for the blue and gold, and his high-scoring style is typically rewarded in Sixth Man of the Year voting. He and McConnell are the two best candidates for this honor on the Pacers roster.
Defensive Player of the Year
If the Pacers stink on defense again, they won't have any Defensive Player of the Year candidates. It's that simple. If they are able to approach league average on the less glamorous end of the floor, then their top defenders — Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner, and Aaron Nesmith — could all be considered.
Turner has the best shot both thanks to his ability and reputation. He was in All-Defense conversations in the past and is a strong rim protector. His own growth on that end of the floor could help Indiana climb back towards league average on defense.
Most Improved Player
Indiana has many less experienced players — Haliburton, Nesmith, Nembhard, Mathurin, Jackson, Sheppard, and Jarace Walker — who could in theory improve enough to be considered for this award.
Given how often they will play, their current skill set, and their experience level, Mathurin and Nembhard seem like the most likely options by far. Both could take off statistically and from an impact perspective during their third season, and if the Pacers are good, people will notice.
Coach of the Year
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle finished eighth in this award last season. It is a regular season award, after all. His team continued to thrive in the playoffs, and if Indiana's conference finals run could have been considered by voters, Carlisle may have finished higher.
Unfortunately for the veteran head coach, that success actually might work against him in the coming season. Coach of the Year is often given to a coach who leads his team far beyond expectations, and the Pacers will have much higher expectations in the coming campaign. They could still exceed them, but it will be more difficult.
On purely merit, though, Carlisle should be in the mix for this award. His role in setting the Pacers unique style has been undersold, and if he gets the young team to win a bunch of games again, he should be considered.
Clutch Player of the Year
Haliburton has some clutch shots in his history and will likely be the go-to guy down the stretch in big games. He is the most likely Pacers player to be in the mix for this award, but predicting the winner feels impossible.
For more discussion on these possibilities, check out the Locked On Pacers podcast.
- Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla says the Celtics series vs the Indiana Pacers was the toughest of their 2024 title run. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers officially sign T.J. McConnell to extension, deal contains team option. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers rookie-scale team options for Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Bennedict Mathurin are easy calls. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a power forward in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers