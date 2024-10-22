Indiana Pacers reveal broadcast details on FanDuel Sports Network for 2024-25 season
The Indiana Pacers detailed their broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season on Monday, and they'll have a new home this season — but only by name. Bally Sports Network is now officially FanDuel Sports Network, and FSN will televise 76 games for the blue and gold this season.
That number could, in theory, climb to 78, pending the Pacers schedule changes that are based on In-Season Tournament results. Four games are on TNT out of Indiana's 14 total nationally televised outings.
While the name has changed, essentially everything else will be the same. The Pacers are in their 29th year with what is now called FanDuel Sports Network as their official home. Chris Denari, Quinn Buckner, Jeremiah Johnson, and Eddie Gill return as the on-air talent.
All 82 games will be heard on the Elevance Health Radio Network, meaning each regular season game can be listened to on the Pacers flagship stations 93.5FM and 107.5FM The Fan. Mark Boyle, Gill, and Pat Boylan form the radio team while Eddie White will once again host Pacers Overtime. Boylan will host Pacers Weekly every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on 93.5FM & 107.5FM The Fan.
Fans can subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Network, or they can pick it up via cable, satellite and streaming TV providers throughout Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, and the St. Louis market. Their TV channel position won't change this year.
For more on Indiana's broadcast schedule for 2024-25, click here. Indiana's season officially begins in Detroit on Wednesday.
