Indiana Pacers rookie Johnny Furphy dealing with ankle injuries early in training camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers rookie forward Johnny Furphy is dealing with injuries to both of his ankles during training camp.
During the portion of Pacers practice on Wednesday that was visible to reporters, Furphy was the only player that could not be spotted. He was seen earlier this week, and his shooting and movement are one of the early sources of intrigue for Indiana this season.
But the 35th overall pick in the most recent draft is currently banged up. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle discussed the status of the Kansas product on Wednesday.
"Furphy's had a little bit of bad luck. He had an ankle thing, and then today he tweaked the other ankle," he said. "So he's been a little in and out of it."
The 19-year old wing is just a few days into his first-ever NBA training camp. Furphy was drafted with the 35th pick in the most recent NBA Draft — Indiana traded up one spot to make sure they could add the Australian wing.
During summer league play, the first-year wing averaged 14 points per game, the second-most on the Pacers roster. He added 6.0 rebounds per contest and launched almost nine threes per outing, an impressive figure. His four games were solid, and he peaked with a great performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He's currently in his first NBA training camp, trying to learn the Pacers system and up-tempo style. He signed a four-year contract with the franchise early this offseason.
"[The] rookies are doing fine," Carlisle said on Wednesday. "There's always rookie stuff going on, there's just certain things they've got to go through to learn."
Furphy's play in the preseason, if he is healthy enough to hit the hardwood, will be a key storyline to watch. As such, his recovery will be important for Indiana. The team has an off day on Thursday.
