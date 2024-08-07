Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton chats with Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning with Team USA
Indiana sports fans had their worlds collide recently when the Indiana Pacers current star met the greatest Indianapolis Colts player of all time.
Last week, Team USA's Men's Basketball team shared a video of Peyton Manning meeting several members of the Olympic basketball squad. That included Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. The two chatted for a few seconds in the video.
Manning, a legend with the Colts and a Super Bowl winning quarterback, also posted photos of the interaction on his Instagram, which opens with a photo of a handshake between Manning and superstar LeBron James.
"Good luck to USA Basketball in the Paris Olympics," Manning shared as his caption for the photos. He was involved in the opening ceremonies for the 2024 Paris Olympics as a co-host.
The QB spent 13 seasons with Indianapolis and won multiple MVPs. He led the Colts to a Super Bowl title in 2006 in one of the best professional sports seasons in the history of Indiana.
Haliburton hopes to change that at some point and has daydreamed about a championship parade in Indianapolis. He believes that the Pacers are being glossed over from a team quality perspective in the coming season.
"All I keep seeing is, 'Who's going to win the East? Boston, Milwaukee, New York, or Philly?' It's like, what are we doing [not being included]?" Haliburton said to GQ. "If we want to gain that respect, we just got to keep having success as a team. And it's coming."
The Pacers guard has helped Team USA reach the semifinals of the Olympic games and is averaging 2.7 points and 0.7 assists per game in the competition. Haliburton next plays on Thursday against Serbia.
