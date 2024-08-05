When Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard play this week in Olympic knockout rounds
Last week, Team USA and Canada both punched their tickets to the quarterfinals of the Men's Basketball 2024 Olympic field. That means Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard are still alive in their pursuit of a gold medal.
Haliburton scored six points during his Olympic debut against South Sudan, and a win from the United States in that game secured their spot in the knockout round. He then had one steal against Puerto Rico later in the week.
Nembhad, meanwhile, had his best game of the tournament last Friday when he scored 18 points to help Canada hold off Spain. The Pacers guard, who received a contract extension late last month, had five points and one assist when the Canadians punched their ticket to the knockout stage by beating Australia.
Keisei Tominaga, who has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana, was playing for Japan in the competition. They were eliminated in the Group Play portion of the Olympics and have been eliminated.
Here is when Haliburton and Nembhard play this week. (This post will be updated with new dates and times should their teams advance through the quarterfinals).
Tyrese Haliburton (United States)
Tuesday, August 5 vs Brazil (Olympics quarterfinals) at 3:30 p.m. EST
If Team USA beats Brazil, they would play the winner of Serbia vs Australia on Thursday.
Andrew Nembhard (Canada)
Tuesday, August 5 vs France (Olympics quarterfinals) at 12 p.m. EST
If Canada beats the hosting France, they would play the winner of Germany vs Greece on Thursday.
Semifinal action will come on Thursday, with the medal games taking place Saturday.
