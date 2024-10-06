Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton says lack of playing time with Team USA led to ego hit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton had a satisfying yet somewhat strange experience with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics.
He was a part of the United States squad that won a gold medal, and the tournament win was a refreshing feeling for Haliburton. His teams had rarely won anything in his basketball life — coming out on top on the World stage was meaningful.
Yet the experience was not without its trials. Haliburton got injured, for example, which changed the course of his Olympics. He also got benched. After holding a big role during pre-Olympic exhibitions and in the first few games of the tournament, he didn't play much during the knockout rounds.
The highs massively outweigh the lows, and Haliburton got to suit up alongside his childhood idols. It was a formative experience for Indiana's star. But it also was humbling. Being on the bench for much of the action was tough on Haliburton — he played in three games, the fewest of any United States player, while also logging the fewest total minutes at 26.
Everyone else played in at least four outings and for a total of at least 71 minutes. While Haliburton's skillset didn't indicate that major minutes were coming his way in the event, few predicted he would play that little. He spent a lot of time watching.
Haliburton made every two-point shot he attempted during the Olympics and half of his threes. As he looked on from the bench, he cheered on his squad. He truly loved being on the roster and being a part of a gold medal, and his joy showed.
But as the star guard revealed on Monday during media day before the 2024-25 Pacers season, it was tough to be an observer so often. "I think more than anything, it was kind of like an ego check as well. Kind of having to put that out the door and just care about team success," he said.
That ego hit can be tough. Haliburton realized that as one of the youngest players on the team, he had to pay his dues. But every player on the USA roster is a star. They all have played major minutes on every single team they have been on.
Haliburton was a lottery pick. He started all but one game he played in college at Iowa State, and he played often as a rookie — becoming a starter after just 33 games in Sacramento. At every turn, he's played a major role on the team he is a part of.
That changed in Paris, and he gained a new appreciation for players who have to wait their turn on the bench. In some ways, it was tough for the All-NBA guard.
"I didn't play a ton, as you know, so it was a little bit of an ego hit for me," he said.
That, combined with Haliburton's perception that many view Indiana's run to last year's Eastern Conference Finals a fluke, is what is motivating the two-time All-Star heading into his fifth season. Despite earning All-NBA honors, getting paid a big contract, and experiencing team success last year, the Wisconsin native is still driven to do more.
He said that mentality percolates through the entire roster. They all feel like they have a chip on their shoulder since few believe they can repeat their success from last year. It doesn't take a lot of searching for the blue and gold to find motivation.
For Haliburton, the Olympics only add to his hopes for the coming season, though he did of course love the experience and what it means for him long term.
"I had so much fun," he said. "Being able to be there for those games was a magical thing to sit and watch those [games], that was something that I'll remember forever."
He will also remember the new feeling and ego hit that came from being on the bench. It might be a factor in his next level up in the NBA.
