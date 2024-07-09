Indiana Pacers to-be exhibit 10 signee Keisei Tominaga makes Japan Men's Basketball Olympic roster
Keisei Tominaga, who recently agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers, will be playing basketball in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The 23-year old wing/guard was named to Japan's 12-man roster on Monday. The Japan national basketball team announced the roster on X ahead of the 33rd Olympic games.
Tominaga joins Yuta Watanabe and Rui Hachimura as players on Japan's roster with NBA ties. Hachimura currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers while Watanabe was with the Memphis Grizzlies to end last season.
Japan is in Group B for the first portion of the Men's Basketball Tournament. They play Germany on July 27 to kick off their Olympic journey. As for Tominaga, he played for Japan in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup as well as the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup. He's becoming a mainstay on the squad and just finished his college career at Nebraska.
With the Cornhuskers, Tominaga averaged 11.4 points per game across three seasons. He got better as a three-point shooter during his time in the Big 10 and finished his final two seasons at Nebraska with a true shooting percentage over 60%.
The young wing/guard performed a pre-draft workout for the Pacers in 2023. "It was good. It was a very good experience for me," he said of the session. It was his first one with a pro team at the time, and he went on to talk about how coach Nebraska Fred Hoiberg helped him get better.
"He's always trying to improve me," he said.
An exhibit 10 deal could give Tominaga a chance to be in training camp for the blue and gold. It may just end up putting him in Indiana's program via the G League, but in that case, the rookie guard/wing would get a financial bonus. He averaged 15.1 points per game in his final collegiate season.
Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton (USA) and Andrew Nembhard (Canada) are both currently prepping for Olympic play as well.
