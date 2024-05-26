Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 3: Tyrese Haliburton is out, final injury report, official starters May 25
The Indiana Pacers host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals tonight. The Celtics currently lead the series 2-0, and the Pacers are dealing with a bad injury situation.
Boston has been rolling in the postseason. They are 10-2 so far, and both of their losses were against teams that shot the ball well from deep. At their best, they are tough to beat. But the Pacers will have to try with their backs against the wall.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the action.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be missing Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) and Tyrese Haliburton (sore left hamstring) tonight.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Guard: Ben Sheppard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup had eight minutes of play together in the regular season, and they were -7. In the playoffs, they have 27 seconds of action together.
Boston Celtics injury report
The Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) as out. Luke Kornet was listed as doubtful with a left wrist sprain, and he is also out. Jrue Holiday (illness) is available.
Boston Celtics starting lineup
Guard: Derrick White
Guard: Jrue Holiday
Forward: Jaylen Brown
Forward: Jayson Tatum
Center: Al Horford
Game 3 of the Easter Conference Finals will begin in about 30 minutes. For more on Game 3, click here.
