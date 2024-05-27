Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 4: Tyrese Haliburton is out, final injury report, official starters May 27
The Indiana Pacers host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals tonight. The Celtics have a 3-0 series lead and have four chances to win once and reach the NBA Finals. The Pacers will do everything they can to avoid being swept.
Boston is more talented, so Indiana has a small margin for error. They'll have to be perfect to win tonight, or any other game for the rest of the series. "It's hard to pinpoint one guy who is the head of the snake," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said of the Celtics before the series.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for Game 4.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be missing Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) and Tyrese Haliburton (sore left hamstring) tonight. Jalen Smith was a late addition to the injury report with an illness, and he is out.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Guard: Ben Sheppard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup had eight minutes of play together in the regular season, and they were -7. In the playoffs, they are -10 in 16 minutes of play.
Boston Celtics injury report
The Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) as out. Luke Kornet and Jrue Holiday were listed as questionable but are both available to play.
Boston Celtics starting lineup
Guard: Derrick White
Guard: Jrue Holiday
Forward: Jaylen Brown
Forward: Jayson Tatum
Center: Al Horford
Game 4 of the series will start in about half an hour. For more on the action, click here.
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton makes Third-Team All-NBA, earns a larger contract via rookie-scale extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers can't finish another game and trail 0-3 vs Boston Celtics. Now what? CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton leaves Game 2 vs Boston Celtics with a sore left hamstring. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers blow 18-point lead in Game 3 and fall to Boston Celtics, trail 0-3 in series. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers