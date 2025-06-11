Indianapolis Motor Speedway Shows Support for Pacers Ahead of Game 3
The Indiana Pacers have a massive Game 3 on Wednesday night. After splitting in Oklahoma City, they now have home-court advantage for the rest of the series.
Indiana struggled in Game 2, never playing with the same kind of urgency that they did at the end of Game 1, which allowed them to have a miraculous comeback.
With the series shifting back to Indianapolis, the Pacers are hoping their home crowd can make a big difference in how they are going to perform. Rick Carlisle called them out, hoping to get a great crowd for both Game 3 and Game 4.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is doing its part to support the Pacers ahead of a critical Game 3. They covered themselves in blue and gold ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday night.
All throughout the track, the Pacers have messages flowing on the track boards. It's a nice show of solidarity for two of the biggest events happening in the state this year.
Last month, the Pacers held a Game 3 on the same day as the Indy 500. It was a huge event in the city of Indianapolis to have a game on the same day as the race, and their record when that happens is surprisingly poor.
The Pacers lost that game to the Cavs, losing the only game in that series. The Pacers are now 0-3 when hosting a game on the same day as the Indianapolis 500.
Indiana knows that it needs to win both of these games at home because of how hard it is to win in Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost just twice at home this postseason.
Tyrese Haliburton has to be more aggressive to start Game 3 than he was in Game 2. His ability to get into the paint helps set the tone for the rest of the offense.
Pacers fans should expect a more aggressive Haliburton and Pacers offense in general in the first quarter. They also might play some zone on defense for really the first time in the series.
