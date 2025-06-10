Pacers vs Thunder Game 3: Everything You Need to Know
The Indiana Pacers did their job in Oklahoma City by stealing Game 1. They were able to get a split, although getting blown out in Game 2 is certainly less than ideal.
Now, the Pacers head back to Indianapolis for a critical Game 3 at home. Now that Indiana has home-court advantage, they need to take advantage of it and win this game.
As the Pacers try to get both games at home, they need to come out with more desperation than they did in Game 2. They weren't able to match the level of energy that Oklahoma City had.
When is Pacers vs Thunder Game 3?
Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. The NBA has decided to put all of the games on weekdays at 8:30 PM ET to maximize viewership.
It's unclear how well that is working, considering Game 1 of the Finals was the least watched Game 1 of the NBA Finals since 1988, when they started tracking viewership.
What channels is Pacers vs Thunder Game 3 on?
There are several ways to watch this game. The game will be broadcast on ABC, as will all games of the NBA Finals. Games can also be viewed using the ESPN App.
What are Tyrese Haliburton’s Stats in Finals?
Tyrese Haliburton has already been a massive story in these NBA Finals. Despite hitting the game-winning shot in Game 1, he didn't have a particularly great game.
Haliburton was too passive in Game 2, not looking for his shot until the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand. In the first two games, he is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and six assists per game.
Haliburton is also shooting 50 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
What are Pascal Siakam’s Stats in Finals?
As the Eastern Conference MVP, the Pacers rely on Pascal Siakam to be the most consistent player on the roster. He has been the leading scorer, but he did not have a good Game 2.
In these two Finals games, he is averaging 17 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He is shooting just 38.4 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.
