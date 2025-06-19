Insider Doesn't Believe Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Game 6 Injury Status
On a normal occasion, the Indiana Pacers would rest Tyrese Haliburton as he recovers from the strained calf he sustained on Monday.
The Pacers would want to preserve Haliburton’s health for more important games. But there is no game more important for Indiana’s season than Thursday’s NBA Finals elimination game.
With the Oklahoma City Thunder one win away from being crowned as champions, the Pacers need Haliburton more than ever – healthy or not.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton participated in Wednesday’s practice but the practice primarily consisted of a walkthrough, not much running or movement.
Carlisle added that the Pacers will not know until “late tomorrow [Thursday] afternoon or early evening.”
Although the Pacers have yet to confirm if Haliburton will play in Thursday’s Game 6, NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes the two-time NBA All-Star point guard will play.
“Let's just be honest, if you call a player a game time decision in a Finals elimination game, you are saying he's going to play,” Windhorst said on ESPN’S Get Up on X.
Haliburton also said in a press conference on Wednesday that he wants to play and will do "everything in his power to play."
Even though it seems likely Haliburton will play through the injury, the pain might impact how well he performs on the court.
Haliburton has averaged 15 points per game and leads the Pacers with 7.2 assists per game through the first five games of the NBA Finals.
However, the injury could hinder his production in Game 6.
“I don't think that the mystery is whether or not he will play,” Windhorst said. “I think the mystery is how effective could he be, and I'm not sure anybody knows the answer.”
Haliburton’s health will be a major factor in Thursday’s game, as the Pacers hope to overcome it and the Thunder hopes to capitalize on it.
“That's going to be something that the Thunder are going to test very early, and the Pacers are going to have a backup game plan in case it does not go well,” Windhorst said.
Game 6 begins at 8:30 pm ET on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.
