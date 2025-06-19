Pacers-Thunder Game 6: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel
The Indiana Pacers have a must-win game for the first time in the playoffs. Game 6 could be the last time that his unit plays on the floor together unless they win to force a Game 7 in Oklahoma City.
If Indiana wins, it will have to be the most team-effort win that they've had in the postseason. Tyrese Haliburton is a game-time decision, so everyone else will need to step up.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are trying to win their first NBA championship since moving to Oklahoma City. There is a lot at stake.
How to watch the Pacers-Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals
The game will be on ABC, as all of the games in the NBA Finals have been. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo, as well as the ESPN App.
The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET from Indianapolis, Indiana. According to FanDuel, Indiana is a 6.5-point underdog in this final game, marking yet another game in which they are being doubted this postseason.
Oklahoma City leads the series 3-2, so the Larry O'Brien Trophy will be in the building. Indiana is trying to prevent the Thunder from winning the title on their home floor.
If Indiana does win this game, Game 7 would be on Sunday. That is what the Pacers are shooting for, but they will need to do so without a fully healthy Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton is a game-time decision with a calf strain. It has been reported that had this injury occurred in the regular season or even in the first round, Haliburton would miss time.
With that being said, it's the NBA Finals. Haliburton will do anything he possibly can to play in this game and give his team a chance to win. This will be the final game they will play at home this year, regardless.
The Pacers won Game 1 and Game 3 of the series. Oklahoma City was the victor in Game 2, Game 4, and Game 5, so each team has stolen one on the road.
