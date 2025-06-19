All Pacers

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton 'Expected' to Play, Says NBA Insider

Ricardo Klein

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers are on the brink of elimination. Game 6 is on Thursday, and the Pacers have a chance to extend their season and force a Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

The Pacers entered Game 6 with the status of their star guard Tyrese Haliburton in question. However, hours before the match, it appears that Haliburton is expected to play. 

ESPN’s Shams Charanis shared how Haliburton is expected to suit up.

“He's fully intending to be out there tonight. He's going to gut it out.”

The Pacers are down 3-2 with Game 6 in front of their home crowd. 

This story will be updated…. 

Published
Ricardo Klein
RICARDO KLEIN

Home/News