Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton 'Expected' to Play, Says NBA Insider
The Indiana Pacers are on the brink of elimination. Game 6 is on Thursday, and the Pacers have a chance to extend their season and force a Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pacers entered Game 6 with the status of their star guard Tyrese Haliburton in question. However, hours before the match, it appears that Haliburton is expected to play.
ESPN’s Shams Charanis shared how Haliburton is expected to suit up.
“He's fully intending to be out there tonight. He's going to gut it out.”
The Pacers are down 3-2 with Game 6 in front of their home crowd.
