Predicting Pacers Starting 5 Amid Tyrese Haliburton Injury
The Indiana Pacers might have to play Game 6 of the NBA Finals without Tyrese Haliburton. They are in danger of him missing the game due to a calf strain. He might have to sit out.
Haliburton was clearly hampered in Game 5. He only scored four points, and all of them were from the free-throw line. He was a ghastly 0-6 from the field and looked out of sync.
Now, the Pacers are facing the prospect of him not playing or playing limited minutes. If he does miss Game 6, this could be the starting lineup that they trot out.
Indiana could move Andrew Nembhard to the point guard position and have him run the show offensively. He needs to clean up the horrible turnovers that he had last game, though.
They could end up moving Bennedict Mathurin into the starting lineup, something he is comfortable doing. He had to start 49 games this season because of injuries to Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith.
It would make more sense to start Mathurin than it would Ben Sheppard. Sheppard only played four minutes in Game 5, and they need him to come off the bench for defensive relief.
Some fans might want to see T.J. McConnell in the starting lineup, but he is still best used coming off the bench. He is someone who can impact the game off the bench.
McConnell is much better off the bench than he is in the starting lineup because of the way he plays. He'd be too exhausted to play starter's minutes.
Even if McConnell still comes off the bench, he should play more minutes than he did in Game 5, especially if Haliburton is out. They need his energy and offense to have a chance to win the game.
The Pacers are hoping that Haliburton can play, even if it's limited minutes. He is still a dangerous shooter when he is wide-open and semi-healthy.
This postseason, Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Provides Big Injury Update on Jarace Walker
