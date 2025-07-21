Insider Explains Why Victor Oladipo, Pacers Reunion Seems Unlikely
Longtime NBA veteran Victor Oladipo and the state of Indiana have a very special relationship with one another.
Oladipo went to college at Indiana — the flagship university of the state. After starring for the beloved Hoosiers, Oladipo was drafted No. 2 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2013 NBA Draft.
A few years with the Magic passed before Oladipo made his way back to Indiana to play for the Pacers. It was here where he enjoyed the most success in his professional career.
Elie Deglaoui of 8points9seconds spoke about the recent news that Oladipo is planning on making an NBA comeback. He last played in the 2022-23 season for the Miami Heat.
Oladipo has been sidelined since due to tearing his left patellar tendon with the Heat. While the thought of the explosive guard coming back home to reunite with the Pacers is a fun idea, the lack of practicality behind it may not be worth exploring.
"From Indiana's perspective, not only are they in a gap year (making a reunion with Oladipo a bit questionable), but they don't necessarily have a need for him. He can provide scoring and did briefly play under Rick Carlisle, but signing him still wouldn't make much sense for the Pacers. Instead, they should focus more on their younger players like Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin, who could both be in for a breakout season next year."
Oladipo first joined the Pacers in 2017-18. He made two-straight All-Star appearances for the franchise during his stint. From 2017-20, Oladipo averaged 20.7 points per game on 50.5 percent shooting from the field. This included two steals per game, an All-NBA Third Team selection, an NBA All-Defensive First Team nod, and the 2018 NBA Most Improved Player Award.
The Pacers don't appear to be a true contender this year given the injury to Tyrese Haliburton and the departure of Myles Turner. This 'gap year' could best be served giving ample playing time to younger players with the hopes of further development.
It would be a fun story to see Oladipo back wearing Pacers colors. The fans surely would be thrilled by the return of a guy who's been one of the franchise's best players over the last two decades.
At the same time, with Oladipo being 33 years of age, he may make more sense as a microwave scorer off the bench for a contender.
