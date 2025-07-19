Pacers Trade Named One of Best Under the Radar Moves of NBA Offseason
The Indiana Pacers haven't been aggressive this offseason, but that doesn't mean they haven't had an active one. Myles Turner decided to leave the Pacers, which was their biggest news.
Turner signed a four-year deal worth $108.9 million. That means that the Pacers will need a new starting center for the first time in a decade. Because of that move, they needed to get some more depth at center.
One of the moves they made this offseason was actually named as one of the best moves from any team this offseason by The Athletic, and it wasn't the move to let Turner walk to Milwaukee.
After the Pacers lost Turner, they went out and traded for Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies. They only gave up a couple of second-round picks in order to complete the deal.
Giving up almost nothing in order to acquire him makes it a no-brainer to bring him in. He has a skill set similar to Turner's, even if he doesn't have the same skill level.
Huff can make 3-pointers and block shots, which is exactly what Turner did for the Pacers. He doesn't do either at the same level as Turner, but that doesn't mean he can't be valuable.
The Pacers will give him a chance to develop his skills next season, but he isn't likely to win the battle for the starting center spot; he will at least come off the bench and give valuable minutes.
Making shrewd moves like this is exactly why the Pacers were able to create a roster that made the NBA Finals. Pritchard does a phenomenal job of finding players on the fringes who can be helpful.
Indiana is giving James Wiseman another shot to be useful, which is likely the last chance he gets in the NBA to prove that he can be. If he suffers another injury, his career is likely over.
Huff will have to battle Wiseman for minutes off the bench, but his ability to stretch the floor gives him the inside edge to win that battle.
This past season with the Grizzlies, Huff averaged 6.9 points, two rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
