Pacers Notes: East All-Star Calls Out Myles Turner Exit, Pacers Praised for Trade, More
New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson called out the fashion in which center Myles Turner left the Indiana Pacers. Turner left the Pacers for the Milwaukee Bucks, signing a four-year, $108.9 million deal.
"I thought the Myles Turner thing was weird," Brunson said on an episode of his podcast. "Like he just said, 'It's been a decade here' and all this stuff and everything, and then, boom, gone."
The Pacers' first move this offseason to replace Turner was the acquisition of Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Athletic praised the Pacers for their good business and called it one of the best moves this offseason.
Turner's name often floated around near the trade deadline, and an unnamed agent accused the Pacers of undervaluing and disrespecting the big man.
“I'm not really sure why the Pacers always undervalued him,” an unnamed agent told Siegel.
“He played below his market value on his last contract, and they expected him to take another cut this time around because they clearly didn't want to go into the tax? This was shocking. We didn't expect Myles' leaving to even be a discussion this summer.”
