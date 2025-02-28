All Pacers

Is Bam Adebayo Playing vs Pacers? Heat Reveal Final Injury Report

The Pacers are hoping they don't have to face one of the best players on the Heat.

Ryan Stano

Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers are still one of the hottest teams in the NBA since January 1st. They have the third-best record in the league since the calendar flipped over.

Indiana is 17-6 since 2025 began. Part of the reason why they have been able to play so well is because of the fact that they have been able to get healthy.

Most of their guys are finally healthy. They were able to survive their injuries because they are one of the deepest teams in the NBA.

Even when they missed Tyrese Haliburton for a couple of games, they were able to be just fine. Depth is part of the reason they made the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

The Pacers will be taking on the Heat on Friday night. It's a game that they expect to win based on where the Heat are in the standings.

While depth is something the Pacers have, Miami doesn't have the same level of depth. In fact, one of their best players is listed as questionable for this game.

Starting center Bam Adebayo was listed as questionable for this game due to a right calf contusion. He will play in this game.

Adebayo is one of the best players that Miami has. He is someone that the Heat's game revolves around on both ends of the court. They really rely on his defensive abilities.

Myles Turner is one of the best pick-and-pop players in the entire league, so they really need someone who can defend him at a high level.

Winning this game would give the Pacers a bigger cushion over the Bucks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Right now, they have just a one-game lead.

Indiana will be missing Bennedict Mathurin for this game, so it's going to be harder for them to win this game without one of their best scorers. Jarace Walker will step in to take those minutes.

So far this season, Adebayo is averaging 16.9 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Ryan Stano
RYAN STANO

