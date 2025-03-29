Is Bennedict Mathurin Playing? Pacers Reveal Injury Status vs Thunder
The Indiana Pacers are playing some of their best basketball of the season at the perfect time. They have won six of their last seven games, and the only loss was on a last-second tip-in.
This streak has them just three games behind the Knicks for third place in the Eastern Conference standings. They also have a game-and-a-half lead over the Pistons for fourth.
Indiana has been able to find ways to win games even without their best players on the court. They won three straight games while Tyrese Haliburton was out with a sore back.
Now, the Pacers have to take on the best team in the Western Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder actually have the best record in the entire league.
Indiana lost to Oklahoma City at home the first time that these two teams played. Haliburton only took six shots in that game and scored four points.
Saturday night, the Pacers get to take them on again. They will have to do so without one of their best players.
Bennedict Mathurin will miss this game. He is listed as out due to left calf soreness. Now, the Pacers will be down their best scorer off the bench.
Mathurin is someone who gives the Pacers an option to give the ball to when they need a bucket late in the game. He is someone who can get downhill and draw fouls, as well as make tough buckets at the rim.
The Pacers would much rather have Mathurin healthy for the playoffs than for this game in the regular season. They didn't have him available last year in the playoffs, and he really could have helped them against Boston.
Indiana will likely be seeded between three and five in the East when the regular season ends. They feel good about playing either the Bucks or the Pistons, which are their two most likely foes in the first round.
So far this season, Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He is shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three.
