NBA Cap Changes Could Mean Bad News For Pacers and Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers brought back pretty much everyone from last season after the run to the Eastern Conference Finals because they thought that the team was good enough to make a similarly deep run.
Getting that deep playoff experience was valuable for a young team that didn't have much experience playing in the playoffs at all. Only Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner had significant playoff experience prior to last year.
Turner is one of the most valuable players that the Pacers have on their roster. Not only is he valuable on the court with this 3-point shooting and shot-blocking, but his leadership is key for this group, too.
This summer, Turner becomes a free agent for the first time in his career. This will be the first time that he has the opportunity to see what's out there.
The Pacers want to re-sign him. Not only is he valuable to what the Pacers do, but he is the best free agent option at the center spot this summer.
Unfortunately for the Pacers, the latest cap news is not great for them. The cap is rising more than initially projected, so that could mean that Turner could look for even more money this summer.
The Pacers will likely have to go into the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years if they want to re-sign Turner. This would just mean their tax bill would be even higher if they bring him back.
Indiana has made it clear that bringing Turner back this summer is their top priority in the offseason. They will do everything they can to bring him back, as long as it's not too expensive.
How much money Herb Simon is willing to pay could determine whether or not Turner stays with the Pacers for the rest of his career or if the decides to sign a big deal elsewhere.
So far this season, Turner is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He is shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from the 3-point line.
Pacers Sign Former First-Round Pick Big Ahead of Postseason
