Is LeBron James Playing vs Pacers? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers are 42-29 which is good for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will look to continue upon their five-game winning streak as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers and do whatever they can to add to L.A.'s three-game losing skid.
More news: Pacers Have Real Chance to Overtake Knicks in East Standings
Indiana will need every advantage they can get, especially so close behind the No. 3 seed New York Knicks in the East. A potential edge that the Pacers have on the Lakers is that the league's all-time leading scorer LeBron James has found himself on the injury report.
James recently took seven games off due to a groin strain suffered earlier this month, and although he's played in the Lakers last two contests, hasn't scored 25 points in either.
With a player like LeBron, it's best to not assume he will remain a non-factor for very long. Even without a major scoring outburst from the kind, the Lakers are 37-23 when he is on the floor.
As he is officially listed on the NBA injury report with a left groin strain, he will play in Wednesday evening's contest, per Lakers inside Jovan Buha, much to the dismay of Pacers fans.
More news: Pacers Rumors: Warriors Could Have Interest in Myles Turner This Offseason
The Pacers will continue to add to their 24-9 home record and notch a sixth straight victory, but will now have the detriment of going against a 21-time All-Star.
Indiana must keep rolling and try to extend this win streak regardless of who is matching up on the other side of the court.
This season has been one to remember so far, but it will be easily forgotten without another deep post season run.
Pascal Siakam has been showing why he was an All-Star selection averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists since the break, and Tyrese Haliburton has taken a major step since the midseason festiviteis putting up 21.6 points and 11.8 assists per game.
More news: Pacers Sign Former First-Round Pick Big Ahead of Postseason New NBA Mock Draft Has Pacers Land Rising International Center
For more Pacers news, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.