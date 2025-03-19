New NBA Mock Draft Has Pacers Land Rising International Center
The Indiana Pacers are on track to secure a top-six finish in the Eastern Conference playoff race. While they have the pieces to make a deep postseason push, they aren’t widely expected to emerge as true title contenders.
Still, they remain a team that no one wants to face in a playoff series. The Pacers have a habit of exceeding expectations, and while a championship run might be unlikely, they have the potential to surprise people.
Regardless of their roster composition, Indiana consistently stays competitive and avoids the bottom of the standings. Because of this, they aren’t expected to have a high pick in this year’s NBA Draft.
However, this draft class is widely considered deeper than last year’s, and the Pacers could still find valuable talent with their two selections.
According to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, the Pacers hold the No. 21 and No. 52 picks. With their first selection, they are projected to take Big Ten guard Will Riley. Meanwhile, at No. 52, Wasserman predicts the Pacers will look overseas, selecting 19-year-old German prospect Johann Grunloh.
"Age, size, shooting flashes and a 7.4 block percentage have elevated Johann Grunloh into this year's second-round mix. He's emerged as another worthwhile prospect to track in the German League, where he's playing more minutes than any other teenager.
"His success and skill set in the pick-and-roll/pop game, plus the defensive tools/flashes, should at least earn Grunloh an invite to May's NBA combine."
Grunloh, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward, fits the mold of a modern big man. He has a smooth shooting stroke and is a legitimate perimeter threat, making him an intriguing stretch-four prospect.
He plays with toughness and has solid size, but his lack of elite athleticism and physical strength could be areas of concern. As a finisher, he is effective rolling to the basket and catching lobs, while also showing promise as a floor spacer.
While he is still developing his frame and will need to add strength at the next level, Grunloh’s shooting ability and offensive versatility make him an appealing second-round prospect. If the Pacers can develop him properly, he could turn out to be a steal.
