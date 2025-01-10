Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing? Final Pacers vs Warriors Injury Report Revealed
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Golden State Warriors tonight and will look to keep their winning ways going strong. Indiana has built itself back up in terms of contention after a poor start to the season.
Entering this game, the Pacers have been dealing with some injuries. Both star guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Myles Turner were originally listed as questionable for the game.
Haliburton has been dealing with an ankle injury and noted that he wasn't able to do everything he has wanted to do. He was listed as questionable for this game and will play in this contest.
Haliburton is the engine that makes the Pacers go so they need him on the floor. His energy level on the offensive end of the floor is electric and he helps Indiana be able to maintain a consistent presence night in and night out.
Turner missed the Pacers' last game due to an illness but backup Thomas Bryant stepped up well. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about the emergence of Bryant in the game and how he helped them win.
"He was great," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of Bryant. "He played efficient. He played smart. He seemed to always be in the right place at the right time. He had a couple of important putbacks in key moments of the game. He brings a real positive energy just as a person out there too along with being a heck of a player. ... I don't know that we win the game without him."
Bryant dropped 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point land. He also grabbed eight rebounds and two steals to help Indiana grab the big win.
Facing off against the Warriors won't be easy but Indiana has the tools to find success. They already beat Golden State on the road a few weeks ago and this time, the scene shifts over to Indiana.
The Pacers hold a record of 20-18 for the season and currently sit in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference. This team has all the pieces to go on another run but will need consistent basketball throguhout the rest of the season to make it happen.
